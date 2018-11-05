© globalfoundries

Globalfoundries sets up ASIC solutions subsidiary Avera Semi

Globalfoundries has established Avera Semiconductor LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary aimed at providing custom silicon solutions for a broad range of applications.

The new company, which as around 850 employees, is led by Kevin O’Buckley, part of the ASIC business since joining GF as part of the acquisition of IBM Microelectronics in 2015. Previously, he spent nearly 20 years at IBM in a variety of roles spanning both technical and executive leadership positions.



“I couldn’t imagine a better time to launch a new venture focused on delivering custom ASIC solutions,” O’Buckley said in a press release. “Data traffic and bandwidth demands have exploded, and next-generation systems for cloud and communications must deliver more performance and handle more complexity than ever before. Avera Semi has the right combination of expertise and technology to help our clients design and build high-performance, highly optimized semiconductor solutions.”



“Arm has a long history of collaborating with the team building Avera Semi to enhance PPA and bring innovative solutions to market,” said Drew Henry, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “As the needs for compute requirements continue to evolve and diversify, we look forward to joining Avera’s capabilities and technologies with Arm Neoverse solutions and physical design IP to deliver unique value to a broad customer base.”