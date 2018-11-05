© tom schmucker dreamstime.com Components | November 05, 2018
Nichia wins court confrontation in Germany
Nichia claims final victory against Everlight’s subsidiary WOFI in an infringement proceeding in Germany concerning Nichia’s YAG Patent.
On October 1, 2018, only a few weeks prior to the oral hearing at the Düsseldorf Court of Appeal in Germany scheduled for 18 October 2018, WOFI Leuchten Wortmann & Filz GmbH (“WOFI”) has completely withdrawn its appeal (docket number I-2 U 33/17) against the judgment of the Düsseldorf District Court concerning the YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929) of Nichia Corporation (“Nichia“).
Thereby, the judgment of the District Court has become final. WOFI is a manufacturer of residential lighting products and a German subsidiary of Taiwanese LED manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., a press release states.
Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and necessary.
