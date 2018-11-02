© Jenoptik

Jenoptik further expands manufacturing capacity

Jenoptik Optical Systems, LLC is adding 8'100 square feet of manufacturing space to its Jupiter, Florida facility with the addition of a new optical assembly building.

The optical systems solutions provider, is continuing its expansion; this time the company is adding 8'100 square feet of optical assembly area in Florida, the total production, engineering, and administrative footprint of the facility now totals 70'875 square feet.



Construction on the new assembly building will be completed in November 2018. The manufacturing space offers a contamination-controlled environment and can be configured as required for future projects, a press release reads. Jay Kumler, President of Jenoptik Optical Systems in North America, commented, "We are investing in differentiating technologies, advanced equipment and employees, and we are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations for higher levels of cleanliness and contamination control.”



This expansion follows the addition of the facility’s new ISO Class 5 cleanroom in October 2017. Jenoptik’s ongoing expansion in Jupiter, Florida is the direct result of the growth realised in support of increasing customer production requirements for the company’s products.