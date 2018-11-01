© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | November 01, 2018
SMIT buys hardware-based verification systems and software company
SMIT Holdings, a CAM supplier and a mPOS supplier in China, has announced its new acquisition of S2C Tech Inc. (S2C), a hardware-based verification systems and software company, to further diversity its business and revenue stream.
According to the agreement, the Group agreed to acquire 86.36% interest in the share capital of S2C from USD 19 million, plus up to USD 2 million at the maximum in milestone based payments to the key management team.
S2C has been delivering hardware-based rapid verification solutions since its establishment in 2003. With over 400 customers and more than 2000 systems installed, S2C's focus is on SoC/ASIC development to reduce the SoC design cycle. The company has offices and distributors around the globe including in the US, UK, Israel, mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.
Mr Shuai Hongyu, President of SMIT, says in a press release, "S2C is a well-established company principally engaged in rapid hardware-based verification systems and software for over 15 years. It has strong presence in mainland China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The acquisition added a new and strategically important component to our ongoing business development and helps us to quickly tap into this new industry. It is also in line with our overall investment strategy in the high-technology sector, representing a good opportunity for us to broaden our revenue stream. Through SMIT's new investments, S2C will be able to accelerate new product developments and provide superior customer support."
S2C has been delivering hardware-based rapid verification solutions since its establishment in 2003. With over 400 customers and more than 2000 systems installed, S2C's focus is on SoC/ASIC development to reduce the SoC design cycle. The company has offices and distributors around the globe including in the US, UK, Israel, mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.
Mr Shuai Hongyu, President of SMIT, says in a press release, "S2C is a well-established company principally engaged in rapid hardware-based verification systems and software for over 15 years. It has strong presence in mainland China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The acquisition added a new and strategically important component to our ongoing business development and helps us to quickly tap into this new industry. It is also in line with our overall investment strategy in the high-technology sector, representing a good opportunity for us to broaden our revenue stream. Through SMIT's new investments, S2C will be able to accelerate new product developments and provide superior customer support."
SMIT buys hardware-based verification systems and... SMIT Holdings, a CAM supplier and a mPOS supplier in China, has announced its new...
Innodisk enters alliance to bring AIoT into the spotlight Innodisk, along with partners and its four subsidiaries, are expanding into to the sectors...
AdvanIDe expanding into Russia Advanced ID Electronics, an independent provider of semiconductors for the smart...
KLA-Tencor to establish R&D facility in Michigan KLA-Tencor Corporation says that it plans to establish a R&D centre in Ann Arbor...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
DMASS: Positive trend continues through Q2/2018 DMASS reports 5.7% growth in semiconductor distribution for Q2/CY18. Significant variation by...
The many uses of a 200 mA precision voltage reference The LT6658 is not a run-of-the-mill reference or regulator, as it performs both...
Aixtron and Iruja Co. Ltd. sign JV agreement A Joint Venture agreement signed by Aixtron SE, Germany and Iruja Co. Ltd., South Korea...
Qualcomm finds its way into GoPro Qualcomm says that two cameras in GoPro's just-released HERO7 lineup use...
FRAMOS adds Croatian engineering facilities The supplier of imaging products says that Smartek Vision will become part of the FRAMOS...
Norco Group opens UAE office with new appointment Norco Group’s operations in the United Arab Emirates have officially commenced with the...
Micron to acquire remaining interest in IM Flash Technologies JV The Boise, Idaho company is intending to exercise its right to call Intel's interest in the...
Ultralife Corporation awarded a $8.3M supply contract Ultralife Corporation has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 8.3 million...
Exagan forms Taiwan subsidiary – opens centre in Taipei GaN semiconductor specialist, Exagan, says that it has established Exagan Taiwan Ltd...
Photomask maker Compugraphics with new hire and sales office Photomask manufacturer, Compugraphics – a business operated as a division of...
Smiths Group to acquire United Flexible Smiths Group plc has entered into an agreement to acquire United Flexible, Inc., a provider...
Cree inks long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it signed a strategic long-term agreement to produce and supply its...
Toshiba to expand with new production facility in Japan Toshiba Corporation says that it will reinforce production production of its SCiB lithium-ion...
Fingerprint is looking to strengthen its position in India Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with a new...
Kyocera increase production capacity for pastes with new facility Kyocera Corporation says that it has started construction of a new manufacturing facility on...
Varroc Lighting increase production in Czech Republic Varroc Lighting Systems is significantly increasing of its production capabilities in the...
Squire team up with electronics giant Ennoconn Squire Mining says that the company has appointed Ennoconn Corporation as its...
Most ReadLoad more news