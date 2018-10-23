© GoPro Business | October 23, 2018
Qualcomm finds its way into GoPro
Qualcomm says that two cameras in GoPro's just-released HERO7 lineup use Qualcomm Technologies' solutions.
The GoPro HERO7 Silver and HERO7 White use the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence 200 and Vision Intelligence 100 Platforms, respectively.
Both platforms are based on the Qualcomm APQ8053 system-on-chip (SoC), which features a heterogeneous compute architecture designed to deliver high compute capability and outstanding power efficiency. The SoC also features integrated location and connectivity which allows for sharing of content wirelessly.
Engineers from both companies worked extensively optimising the use of the platform to meet the performance expectations.
“For years Qualcomm Technologies has perfected the camera innovations that are at the heart of billions of mobile devices today,” says Joseph Bousaba, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to have our technology in the new HERO7 Silver and White cameras – collaborating with GoPro to bring the performance of their high-end cameras into their entry- and mid-level devices.”
