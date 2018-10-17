© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Toshiba to expand with new production facility in Japan

Toshiba Corporation says that it will reinforce production production of its SCiB lithium-ion rechargeable battery with the construction of a new production facility in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (TISS), a Toshiba Group company that specialises in the social infrastructure business, currently manufactures SCiB at its Kashiwazaki Operations facility in Kashiwazaki, Niigata prefecture, and promotes the SCiB in Japan and overseas.



The company is anticipating strong future demand for the product, and has therefore decided to build an additional production plant in Toshiba's Yokohama Complex. The facility will also serve as a production technology development center, which would also position TISS to respond to future expansions of the lithium-ion rechargeable battery market.



Once completed the new three-story building will provide the company with an additional floor area of 27’000 square metres. Construction of this EUR 124 million investment is scheduled to start in July next year and Toshiba is planning on starting operations in October of 2020.