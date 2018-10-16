© fingerprintcards

Fingerprint is looking to strengthen its position in India

Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with a new distributor, Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd, headquartered in Singapore. The collaboration aims to strengthen Fingerprints' position in India, and help the company develop additional channels into smartphone sales in India.

"Asia is Fingerprints' largest market and to further strengthen our market position in India which is a key market going forward, we are excited to tap into the already extensive relations and customer base that Excelpoint serves within mobile", says Ted Hansson, Senior Vice President, Business Line Mobile, at Fingerprints, in a press release.



Previously, Fingerprints has collaborations with 15 distributors, of which the majority are based in Asia.