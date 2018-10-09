© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

ON Semi acquires a bigger share of Fujitsu’s 8-inch wafer fab

ON Semiconductor has completed a 20 percent share purchase of Fujitsu’s 8-inch wafer fab in Aizu-Wakamatsu, Japan, resulting in 60 percent ownership

ON Semiconductor will hold a 60 percent majority ownership in the joint venture, and a brand transition will follow. Consequently, the company name of Aizu Fujitsu Semiconductor Manufacturing Limited will transition to ON Semiconductor Aizu Co., Ltd as of October 1, 2018.



The two companies entered into an agreement in 2014 under which ON Semi obtained a 10 percent ownership interest in Fujitsu’s Aizu 8-inch fab. Initial transfers began in 2014, and production and ramp up of wafers began in June 2015.



In Oct. 2017, the two companies further agreed an incremental share purchase of Fujitsu’s Aizu 8-inch fab by ON Semiconductor, and based on the agreement ON Semi increased its ownership interest in Fujitsu’s Aizu 8-inch fab to 40 percent in April 2018. ON Semiconductor continues to increase production at the Aizu 8-inch fab, and both companies believe that further strategic partnership will maximise the value for both companies, a press release reads.



ON Semi plans to increase its ownership to 100 percent in the first half of 2020. This additional capacity will allow the company to continue to scale its operations to meet forecasted demand and enable increased supply chain flexibility.