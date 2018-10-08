© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Tobii signs agreement with VR headset manufacturer

Swedish eye tracking specialist, Tobii AB, announces that the company has signed an agreement with, what is described to be a leading, virtual reality (VR) headset manufacturer for the development and delivery of eye-tracking technology for integration in an upcoming VR headset.

"We have made great efforts in adapting our world-leading eye-tracking technology for VR together with key customers and partners and it's of course very exciting to be able to announce this agreement. It is an important milestone for Tobii to establish eye tracking as a foundational VR technology," says Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii, in a press release.



The scope of delivery includes the Tobii EyeChip and licenses to Tobii's VR4 system design, IP and software. There are no binding volume commitments, so at this point, Tobii cannot provide any information regarding potential sales volumes. Deliveries are expected to start in 2019.



The emerging market for VR headsets is growing. According to market estimates made by IDC, the number of headsets (excluding screenless viewers) sold will amount to over 4 million in 2018 and grow to approximately 30 million in 2022. Tobii expects that a large share of future VR headsets will include integrated eye tracking.