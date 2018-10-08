© lavitreiu dreamstime.com Business | October 08, 2018
Tobii signs agreement with VR headset manufacturer
Swedish eye tracking specialist, Tobii AB, announces that the company has signed an agreement with, what is described to be a leading, virtual reality (VR) headset manufacturer for the development and delivery of eye-tracking technology for integration in an upcoming VR headset.
"We have made great efforts in adapting our world-leading eye-tracking technology for VR together with key customers and partners and it's of course very exciting to be able to announce this agreement. It is an important milestone for Tobii to establish eye tracking as a foundational VR technology," says Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii, in a press release.
The scope of delivery includes the Tobii EyeChip and licenses to Tobii's VR4 system design, IP and software. There are no binding volume commitments, so at this point, Tobii cannot provide any information regarding potential sales volumes. Deliveries are expected to start in 2019.
The emerging market for VR headsets is growing. According to market estimates made by IDC, the number of headsets (excluding screenless viewers) sold will amount to over 4 million in 2018 and grow to approximately 30 million in 2022. Tobii expects that a large share of future VR headsets will include integrated eye tracking.
The scope of delivery includes the Tobii EyeChip and licenses to Tobii's VR4 system design, IP and software. There are no binding volume commitments, so at this point, Tobii cannot provide any information regarding potential sales volumes. Deliveries are expected to start in 2019.
The emerging market for VR headsets is growing. According to market estimates made by IDC, the number of headsets (excluding screenless viewers) sold will amount to over 4 million in 2018 and grow to approximately 30 million in 2022. Tobii expects that a large share of future VR headsets will include integrated eye tracking.
Tobii signs agreement with VR headset manufacturer Swedish eye tracking specialist, Tobii AB, announces that the company has signed an...
Renesas to transfer Kochi factory to Marusan Industry Semiconductor supplier, Renesas Electronics, says that it will transfer its Kochi Factory...
Standex acquires high-reliability magnetics provider Standex International Corporation says that it has acquired New Hampshire-based...
Rutronik and Osram expand distribution agreement Rutronik and Osram Opto Semiconductors have expanded their distribution agreement to...
TDK breaks ground for new UK EMC test facility TDK Corporation is constructing a new – GBP 1 million – EMC test facility located adjacent to...
Emerson to buy General Electric’s Intelligent Platforms Business Emerson announces that it has agreed to acquire Intelligent Platforms, a division of General...
Zumtobel opens the doors to its 40’000 sqm Serbian facility Lighting specialist Zumtobel Group has officially opened the doors to its new luminaire and component production facility in Niš, Serbia.
UST Global acquires pre-silicon expert SeviTech Systems California-based UST Global is acquiring Bangalore-based SeviTech Systems, a...
ASMPT ready to leverage high growth of packaging with NEXX purchase ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), announces that it has completed its acquisition of TEL...
Molex to acquire Laird’s connected vehicle solutions division Electronics component manufacturer, Molex Electronic Technologies, says that it has...
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments