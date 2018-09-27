© jirsak dreamstime.com Business | September 27, 2018
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD
Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production for their Combined Inverter and DC/DC Converter (CIDD) and commenced deliveries to Geely.
The CIDD combines both an inverter and converter in one single unit and can be used by both electric vehicles and hybrids to manage their electric drive systems. Combining the inverter and DC-DC converter into one unit delivers efficiency and thermal management as well as reducing cost, weight and packaging requirements.
"The Chinese market is displaying significant demand for high quality next generation battery electric and plug in hybrid electric vehicles. Our global team is committed to increasing current investment in China to ensure that our customers have access to the latest innovations to support their desired market leading position in electrified vehicle production," says Kevin Quinlan, senior vice president and general manager, Electronics & Electrification for Delphi Technologies, in a press release. Quinlan continued "Expanding our technical center and manufacturing footprint for Electronics and Electrification in Suzhou is a key part of our strategy of making Delphi Technologies the leader in advanced vehicle propulsion. Today marks an important milestone with the team's first CIDD only seven months after the product was announced."
Delphi Technologies has invested USD 80 million in its Suzhou manufacturing center for Electronics and Electrification, which will be fully operational in the second half of 2019. Delphi Technologies will increase the number of employees in China from 2'987 to over 3'500 by 2019 as part of over USD 180 millionof investments the company is making across the country.
