Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production

Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD system for the production of laser diodes from Aixtron SE.

The Chinese chipmaker mainly specializes in the manufacturing of VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers) devices and will receive its first Aixtron tool in the course of Q4/2018. The fully automated Planetary Reactor manufacturing system will be shipped in 8x6-inch configuration.



"In recent years the AIX 2800G4-TM platform has already succeeded in the market for the production of VCSELs or datacom lasers. This is the first time we order an MOCVD system from AIXTRON and we are very much looking forward to benefit from the excellent performance of the AIX 2800G4-TM platform in terms of wafer homogeneity and maximum flexibility,” says Ling Yong Peng, General Manager of Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation, in a press release.



"We are very pleased to have convinced Sino-Semiconductor of the performance of our AIX 2800G4-TM system. It is the ideal solution for high-volume production in the field of photonic applications. Looking forward to our new cooperation, we will support Sino-Semiconductor in the best possible adaption of their production processes to our equipment technology," says Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of AIXTRON SE.