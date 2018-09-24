© Skeleton Technologies

Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED

Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian company DIMAC RED S.p.A. for distribution and technical cooperation in Heavy Transportation and Grid applications.

DIMAC RED S.p.A., has been key provider of ultracapacitor technology for the past 14 years and has implemented it on light trucks and other hybrid and electric vehicles from an early design phase.



"We have tested all the leading suppliers on the market and are convinced that Skeleton Technologies has by far the best offer. The lowest internal resistance (ESR) and highest efficiency levels of Skeleton’s ultracapacitors lets us explore new solutions that were not thinkable with other products. We are now keen to scale up the technology.", says Mr. Valter Arosio Chief Executive Officer of DIMAC RED S.p.A, in a press release.



Mr Taavi Madiberk, CEO of Skeleton Technologies adds: “For us, this is an important step to enlarge our network and have DIMAC RED on board to help boost our business, especially in Heavy Transportation and Grid. With the highest power density ultracapacitors on the market, DIMAC RED will help provide the vital energy and cost savings required for today and tomorrow’s energy storage systems”