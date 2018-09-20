© America II

America II acquires Advanced MP Technology

America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in San Clemente, California, Advanced MP has multiple locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, which after the acquisition will be at America II's disposal.



Mike Galinski, Chief Executive Officer of America II, said in a statement, ​“We are very excited about combining 70+ years of industry knowledge, expertise and resources of two leading global distribution organizations into one powerful platform.”



Jed Pecchioli, Chief Operating Officer of America II, added, ​“This combination will significantly expand our collective product offerings, services and geographic presence to better serve our customers worldwide and drive continued scale and growth in key markets. We are excited to join forces and leverage both of our capabilities to improve the overall value proposition we offer to our expanded global customer base.”



Homey Shorooghi, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced MP, commented, “We are thrilled to bring our two companies together as one. We both share the same values with a commitment to quality and excellence in customer service across the world.”