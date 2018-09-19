© Osram

Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics

"Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.

Osram is driving forward its focus on fast-growing high-tech markets. In addition to smart lighting technologies, future developments will focus on the market fields of visualisation, sensing and treatment, in which the biological effects of light on humans and plants will be the main focus. The company is shaping its portfolio in this direction, sharpening its profile as a high-tech supplier.



LED-based products already account for around 70 percent of consolidated sales. On this basis, the company wants to develop into a “champion of photonics”, the company writes in a press release.



The portfolio of the Osram Opto Semiconductors business unit enables applications in areas such as autonomous driving, horticulture and state-of-the-art building control. In the medium to long term, these future fields offer great growth opportunities over the industry cycle, even if the segment's growth rates temporarily dip below the level of previous years due to currency developments and uncertainties in the automotive industry.



From 2020 onwards Osram Opto Semiconductors expects revenue growth at constant currency levels to be around 10% with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 23% and 29%.



"In the long term, our prospects remain intact, even though we expect Opto Semiconductor to experience some slowdown in the near term due to market influences. In the short term the visibility on market developments is limited," adds CEO Olaf Berlien.



For the next fiscal year 2018/19 revenue growth is expected to be between 5% and 10% with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% and 26%.