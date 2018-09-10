© Samsung Components | September 10, 2018
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions
Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its way into the new Galaxy Note9 smartphone and Galaxy Watch from Samsung.
These are the most recent Samsung devices to use IDT wireless power IC solutions and both are certified to the Wireless Power Consortium's (WPC) popular Qi charging protocol.
"We are excited that our long relationship with Samsung remains as strong as ever and that Samsung has again selected IDT wireless power ICs for their newest products," says Chris Stephens, vice president of IDT's Wireless Power Division in a press release. "Our close collaboration and focus on innovation ensures that Samsung's customers enjoy a superior wireless charging experience."
Both the Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy Watch can be charged simultaneously on Samsung's new Duo charging pad which. The Duo charger will power any two Qi-compatible smartphones or a smartphone and watch at the same time.
IDT's wireless power receivers and transmitters are highly-integrated, single-chip ICs based on an industry-leading 32-bit ARM Cortex-M0 processor and support the latest WPC Qi specifications.
