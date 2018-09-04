© dana rothstein dreamstime.com Business | September 04, 2018
Sivers IMA's subsidiary CST Global adds more capacity
Swedish Sivers IMA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CST Global, has added an inhouse InP epitaxial overgrowth capability to its foundry production services. The process is critical to the manufacture of high-volume, DFB lasers used in world-wide, passive optical network (PON) markets.
The successful implementation of this process is the result of a focused investment over the last year of approximately SEK 6 million (about EUR 570'000).
"Adding InP epitaxial overgrowth to our foundry capability brings a critical production process in-house, where previously it was out-sourced. It not only mitigates production bottlenecks, but also reduces DFB laser production times. Over the past year, we have significantly increased the capacity of our factory in Scotland to ensure our ability to deliver products worth at least MSEK 250 - 300 per year, depending on product mix.", says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA in a press release.
