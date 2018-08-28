© ClassOne Technology

Chinese manufacturer chooses ClassOne system

Atlanta, Georgia-based supplier of electroplating and wet process tools, ClassOne Technology, announces a multi-tool sale of its flagship Solstice CopperMax electroplating system to a Chinese Compound Semiconductor manufacturer.

The customer is described as the largest such supplier in China – among the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) fab in the world – and will use ClassOne’s CopperMax to anchor the production of power chips.



"ClassOne has emerged as the supplier of choice for the exacting requirements of the Compound Semiconductor industry," says ClassOne CEO Byron Exarcos, in a press release. "ClassOne has presence in each of the leading Compound Semiconductor fabs around the world, now including a global leader in the development and manufacture of semiconductors based on GaAs substrates. This sale further confirms ClassOne's leadership status in electroplating technology worldwide."



ClassOne expects multiple similar sales in the coming months, as semiconductor manufacturing facilities throughout Asia expand their processing capabilities for advanced applications such as 3D Sensing, Autonomous Vehicles, and 4G/5G Communications – applications that require highly-advanced Compound Semiconductor chip technology.