© Swisslog

Swisslog secures automation order from Waytek

Warehouse automation supplier, Swisslog will implement CarryPick for Waytek's Chanhassen, Minnesota distribution center.

Waytek is a supplier of electrical parts to manufacturers of wire harnesses and mobile equipment. Waytek's array of components includes circuit protection, automotive wire, terminals and connectors, switches, battery management and termination, lights, relays and switches, and many others.



Swisslog's CarryPick solution is a mobile system for flexible, scalable order fulfillment. CarryPick's mobile robots continuously supply workstations with mobile racks. This approach to automation supports different sizes and weights of products, provides the ability to add racks and robots quickly as storage volume increases, and enables equipment to be easily moved from one warehouse to another, a press release reads.



According to Waytek's Mike Larson, co-owner and COO, "With our mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, it's our job to make sourcing electrical parts extremely easy, and we believe Swisslog's CarryPick automated solution will make it even easier. At Waytek, we are specialists who work hard to meet our customer needs, or as we put it - Wired to Serve."