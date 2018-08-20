© Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks closes acquisition of Avnera

Analog semiconductors provider, Skyworks Solutions, has closed its acquisition of Avnera Corporation, a developer of Analog System on Chips (ASoCs).

Per the terms of the agreement, Skyworks paid USD 405 million in cash to Avnera equity holders – with up to an additional USD 20 million if certain performance targets are exceeded over a 12-month post-closing period – which was approved by the boards of directors of both Skyworks and Avnera.



The companies entered into a definitive agreement on August 3, 2018.