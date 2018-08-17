© Data Respons

Data Respons receives contract from the German Banking industry

Embedded specialist, Data Respons ASA, has signed contracts with a German customer within the Banking industry.

The contracts comprise smarter solutions and R&D Services to improve product offerings and efficiency in this changing industry. It includes application and SW framework modernization, provision of B2C processes into multiple channels, security aspects and integration of core software into a private cloud infrastructure. The value of the contracts are NOK 25 million (EUR 2.59).



"Midsize and larger banks are making massive investments to transform their businesses into digital service providers. Our key competences and relevant experience from other industries makes us an interesting partner in this market," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA, in a press release.