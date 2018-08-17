© scanrail dreamstime.com Components | August 17, 2018
PowerSphyr & GaN Systems want to create a world without cords
PowerSphyr, a supplier of wireless charging solutions, and GaN Systems, have entered into a strategic agreement to bring GaN-based wireless power systems to market for high powered applications across consumer, industrial, and automotive sectors worldwide.
The company will be working together to develop hardware and firmware solutions, PowerSphyr and GaN Systems are committed to delivering solutions that adhere to wireless charging standards, while developing next generation power and functional capabilities that exceed anything offered in the market today, a press release reads.
"GaN Systems was a clear choice as a strategic partner," says Neil Ganz, CEO and Chairman of PowerSphyr, in the press release. "We selected GaN Systems on the basis of our strategic vision for delivering fast, flexible, and complete wireless charging solutions, and their ability to rapidly deliver a complete family of robust, reliable, best-in-class semiconductors."
GaN-based wireless power solutions have enabled faster charging, higher power transfer, and new system designs that are removing the limitations of distance and power and moving charging beyond phones into anything imaginable including power tools, robots, drones, and ebikes.
"Cutting the cord began with the telephone then ethernet LAN and now the power cord," said Jim Witham, GaN Systems CEO. "A world without cords is becoming a realization because of collaboration with visionary companies like PowerSphyr, whose technology, approach, and expertise is uniquely positioned to accelerate the wireless power transfer and charging marketplace."
"GaN Systems was a clear choice as a strategic partner," says Neil Ganz, CEO and Chairman of PowerSphyr, in the press release. "We selected GaN Systems on the basis of our strategic vision for delivering fast, flexible, and complete wireless charging solutions, and their ability to rapidly deliver a complete family of robust, reliable, best-in-class semiconductors."
GaN-based wireless power solutions have enabled faster charging, higher power transfer, and new system designs that are removing the limitations of distance and power and moving charging beyond phones into anything imaginable including power tools, robots, drones, and ebikes.
"Cutting the cord began with the telephone then ethernet LAN and now the power cord," said Jim Witham, GaN Systems CEO. "A world without cords is becoming a realization because of collaboration with visionary companies like PowerSphyr, whose technology, approach, and expertise is uniquely positioned to accelerate the wireless power transfer and charging marketplace."
Data Respons receives contract from the German Banking industry Embedded specialist, Data Respons ASA, has signed contracts with a German...
PowerSphyr & GaN Systems want to create a world without cords PowerSphyr, a supplier of wireless charging solutions, and GaN Systems, have entered into...
Inseto to represent SUSS MicroTec in Finland, Norway and Sweden UK-based technical distributor, Inseto, has been appointed to represent semiconductor...
ADI breaks ground on new global headquarters Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), has officially broken ground on its new global headquarters in...
Allegro MicroSystems sets up R&D centre in Czech Republic Supplier of high-performance power and sensor semiconductor ICs, Allegro...
Arrow Electronics inks agreements with RFbeam Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with RFbeam Microwave to offer its planar...
Premier Farnell appoints new VP sales, EMEA Premier Farnell has appointed Rob Rospedzihowski as Vice President for Sales, EMEA...
Mouser adds global heavy weight in memory solutions Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with memory solutions company...
Infineon and JD sign strategic partnership agreement Infineon and JD group (JD) have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at creating an...
£51 million grant to make Wales a semiconductor powerhouse The Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Wales’ first and the UK’s newest...
Allegro and UMC sign long-term foundry agreement Allegro MicroSystems and semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation...
Xiaomi supplier Holitech to invest $200 million in India Holitech Technology announces that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding...
Murata opens new production facility in China The Japanese company announces that it has completed its new...
Jenoptik is investing in its Berlin site Jenoptik is responding to the growing demand for high-power laser diodes with technical...
Skyworks to acquire Avnera for $405 million Analog semiconductor company, Skyworks Solutions, says that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Avnera Corporation, a developer of Analog System on Chips (ASoCs).
ATS and Richardson RFPD inks new distribution partnership Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a thermal engineering and manufacturing...
TSMC details impact of computer virus incident TSMC has provided an update on the company’s computer virus outbreak on the evening of...
Avnet expands relationship with Microchip Avnet has been named a global distribution partner for Microsemi Corporation, a...
Zumtobel's new plant in Niš has started serial production Since the ground-breaking ceremony in July 2017, construction works have been progressing according to schedule with important building milestones successfully completed.
AMETEK acquires Motec GmbH AMETEK, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Motec GmbH, a provider of integrated vision...
TTI, Inc. to acquire RFMW Ltd TTI, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has entered into a...
The Dialog / Synaptics deal is off the table Dialog Semiconductor says that today (July 31, 2018) the company has terminated...
Ventec International Group appoints new CEO The Board of Directors of Ventec International Group has elected Jason Chung as Group Chief...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments