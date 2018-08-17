© scanrail dreamstime.com

PowerSphyr & GaN Systems want to create a world without cords

PowerSphyr, a supplier of wireless charging solutions, and GaN Systems, have entered into a strategic agreement to bring GaN-based wireless power systems to market for high powered applications across consumer, industrial, and automotive sectors worldwide.

The company will be working together to develop hardware and firmware solutions, PowerSphyr and GaN Systems are committed to delivering solutions that adhere to wireless charging standards, while developing next generation power and functional capabilities that exceed anything offered in the market today, a press release reads.



"GaN Systems was a clear choice as a strategic partner," says Neil Ganz, CEO and Chairman of PowerSphyr, in the press release. "We selected GaN Systems on the basis of our strategic vision for delivering fast, flexible, and complete wireless charging solutions, and their ability to rapidly deliver a complete family of robust, reliable, best-in-class semiconductors."



GaN-based wireless power solutions have enabled faster charging, higher power transfer, and new system designs that are removing the limitations of distance and power and moving charging beyond phones into anything imaginable including power tools, robots, drones, and ebikes.



"Cutting the cord began with the telephone then ethernet LAN and now the power cord," said Jim Witham, GaN Systems CEO. "A world without cords is becoming a realization because of collaboration with visionary companies like PowerSphyr, whose technology, approach, and expertise is uniquely positioned to accelerate the wireless power transfer and charging marketplace."