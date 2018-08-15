© baloncici dreamstime.com Business | August 15, 2018
Allegro MicroSystems sets up R&D centre in Czech Republic
Supplier of high-performance power and sensor semiconductor ICs, Allegro MicroSystems, announces that the company has established a new R&D centre in the Czech Republic.
This new centre is currently staffed with two dozen engineers located in Prague. The engineers will work on the development of innovative ICs for both the automotive and industrial markets. The team will initially focus on developing sensor ICs for electrified vehicles, green energy, and high-efficiency industrial motor applications.
“We are very excited to formally open our new R&D center in Prague. We were fortunate to hire an excellent team of engineers. This high performing team is already accelerating Allegro’s leadership position in both the automotive and industrial markets,” says Michael Doogue, Vice President of Business Development and Advanced Sensor Technologies at Allegro MicroSystems, in a press release.
He continues stating that the company is planning to increase the workforce at the new R&D centre in the coming years.
“We plan to hire an additional 20 to 30 engineers at the center over the next few years. The Prague team is an important addition to Allegro’s global product development team, and I am certain that they will have a positive impact on Allegro’s product development velocity and our customer support levels for many years to come,” he says.
