© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Infineon and JD sign strategic partnership agreement

Infineon and JD group (JD) have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at creating an efficient and secured smart IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem accelerating towards the vision of smart life.

The two companies will combine Infineon's technology expertise in the semiconductor solution field and the local market insight and network of JD, China´s largest online retailer.



“Infineon is committed to empowering a wide range of industries with secured and efficient technologies, with a special focus on building strong alliances with local market partners,” says Adam White, Senior Vice President Global Sales of the Power Management & Multimarket Division at Infineon, ina press release. “We are very delighted with the strategic partnership with JD, since it means a win-win situation.” As an underlying technology provider, Infineon provides effective technical support for various aspects such as the creation of IoT devices, data connectivity, storage and analysis. The aim of this partnership is to speed up applications in scenarios such as smart homes and assist in the continuous improvement of JD's cloud service platform.



“Partnering with leading global semiconductor companies such as Infineon is of great strategic importance to JD,” said Xianglong Su, General Manager of Intelligent Manufacturing Department, Electronics and Entertainment Group, JD. “Whether it is the electronic component solution platform, or the overall IoT ecosystem that we are committed to building, breakthroughs depend on the innovation and support of the underlying technology, ultimately translating to a more intelligent, more convenient, and more secure user experience.”