© CSA Catapult Business | August 13, 2018
£51 million grant to make Wales a semiconductor powerhouse
The Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Wales’ first and the UK’s newest Catapult will open its Innovation Centre, based in South East Wales, in early 2019.
The Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns, have recently confirmed that the Catapult will receive GBP 51 million of grant funding which means that Wales newest semiconductor venture soon will be ready for business.
The Catapult has already employed 23 people and is set to create around 100 new jobs internally. By 2023 it aims to have helped create 1’000 new high-tech jobs within the businesses it has supported around the whole of the UK, a press release reads.
With analysts predicting that the world market for compound semiconductors will increase from USD 66 billion today to over USD 300 billion by 20301, it is essential that the UK plays a substantial part in that growth and the Catapult is here to help make that happen.
“This investment in the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult cements Wales’ reputation as a leader in advanced electronics. Bringing together academics and businesses to develop new technologies will support areas of our daily lives from the next generation 5G mobile network to improving scanning at airport security,” says Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns “Our investment in this technology will help Welsh businesses exploit a hugely lucrative global market and ensure that Wales continues to lead the world in science and innovation, creating vital new jobs along the way.”
The Catapult Innovation Centre will house a design studio, laboratories and test facilities, supported by simulation and modelling tools and advanced capabilities. It will help companies to accelerate the development of new products using compound semiconductors.
“Our Catapult is a UK-wide centre, based in Wales. With immediate effect, this grant funding will allow the Catapult to create a critical mass of industry-leading expertise at the heart of the world’s first compound semiconductor cluster in South Wales. The transformative potential for compound semiconductors to meet the challenges of the future has never been higher, and our new Innovation Centre will make sure that Wales is at the forefront of this revolution,” says Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult CEO, Stephen Doran, in the press release.
The Catapult is actively looking to fill positions across all levels of the organisation and in particular its three technology areas: Power Electronics, Photonics and Microwave and RF.
