© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

AMETEK acquires Motec GmbH

AMETEK, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Motec GmbH, a provider of integrated vision systems serving the high growth mobile machine vision market.

Motec's ruggedized vision products and integrated software solutions provide customers with improved operational efficiency and enhanced safety across a variety of critical mobile machine applications in transportation, agriculture, logistics and construction.



"Motec is an excellent acquisition. It has market leading positions across a number of high growth market applications and its vision systems nicely complement our existing instrumentation businesses by expanding our portfolio of solutions to our customers," comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Motec was a privately held company and is headquartered in Hadamar-Steinbach, Germany. The company has annual sales of approximately EUR 30 million and joins AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG).