© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | August 02, 2018
AMETEK acquires Motec GmbH
AMETEK, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Motec GmbH, a provider of integrated vision systems serving the high growth mobile machine vision market.
Motec's ruggedized vision products and integrated software solutions provide customers with improved operational efficiency and enhanced safety across a variety of critical mobile machine applications in transportation, agriculture, logistics and construction.
"Motec is an excellent acquisition. It has market leading positions across a number of high growth market applications and its vision systems nicely complement our existing instrumentation businesses by expanding our portfolio of solutions to our customers," comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Motec was a privately held company and is headquartered in Hadamar-Steinbach, Germany. The company has annual sales of approximately EUR 30 million and joins AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG).
"Motec is an excellent acquisition. It has market leading positions across a number of high growth market applications and its vision systems nicely complement our existing instrumentation businesses by expanding our portfolio of solutions to our customers," comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Motec was a privately held company and is headquartered in Hadamar-Steinbach, Germany. The company has annual sales of approximately EUR 30 million and joins AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG).
AMETEK acquires Motec GmbH AMETEK, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Motec GmbH, a provider of integrated vision...
TTI, Inc. to acquire RFMW Ltd TTI, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has entered into a...
The Dialog / Synaptics deal is off the table Dialog Semiconductor says that today (July 31, 2018) the company has terminated...
Ventec International Group appoints new CEO The Board of Directors of Ventec International Group has elected Jason Chung as Group Chief...
Melexis to set up a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf Melexis announces the establishment of a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf...
On Semi: 'We delivered strong results in the second quarter' ON Semiconductor Corporation’s total revenue in second quarter of 2018 was...
Future Electronics partners with OrbiWise for LoRa network services. Distributor of electronic components, Future Electronics, has entered into a global...
Cree names Neill Reynolds as CFO Cree, Inc. has appointed Neill Reynolds as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Aug. 27...
Finisar to expand 3D VCSEL production capacity Finisar, a supplier of 3D Sensing VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) technology, held...
Smith relocates European distribution center The US-based distributor of electronic components has announced that it is relocating...
Melexis starts construction of its new building in Sofia Melexis laid the first stone of its new building in Sofia. The facility expansion, spreading over 15'000 square metres, will further extend the complex of Melexis in Sofia, which already occupies a significant 7'500 square...
UCT agrees to acquire Quantum Global Technologies Ultra Clean Holdings ( UCT), a developer and supplier of subsystems for the...
SK Hynix invests in additional chip manufacturing Growing demand for memory chips has led SK Hynix to construct a new semiconductor...
Aixtron increases guidance for order intake Order intake including spare parts and service improved in H1/2018 to EUR 154.3m, an...
Qualcomm gives up on NXP - drops its $44 billion offer The US chipmaker said in its third quarter fiscal 2018 report that the company will not extend its offer to acquire NXP.
Former Qualcomm audio executive joins Vesper Vesper, a developer of piezoelectric sensors, announces that Julian Aschieri is...
Self-calibrating energy metering IC simplifies embedded electricity... Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced an energy metering IC with autocalibration for...
Swissbit signs LOI with Hiddn Solutions for encrypted SSD... Both parties intend to collaborate to customise, optimise and test Hiddn’s...
EUR 111 million in fines for Asus, Denon & Marantz, Philips and Pioneer The European Commission fined, in four separate decisions, consumer electronics...
Texas electronics manufacturer gets a new owner Private equity firm, The Riverside Company, has acquired Texas based manufacturer Abracon...
TMC starts construction of new 3D flash memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation says that the company has held a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Aixtron delivers technology to NexGen Power Systems Aixtron will provide MOCVD technology to NexGen Power Systems Inc. for the continued...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments