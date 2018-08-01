© Gajus Dreamstime Business | August 01, 2018
The Dialog / Synaptics deal is off the table
Dialog Semiconductor says that today (July 31, 2018) the company has terminated discussions with Synaptics Incorporated regarding a potential acquisition of Synaptics.
It was back in late June that the companies confirmed that the parties were in talks and had decided to proceed with due diligence and detailed discussions in connection with a potential acquisition.
Neither company has released any details on why the discussions were terminated.
“Dialog will continue to execute on its strategy as a leading provider of analog mixed-signal semiconductors, targeting growth opportunities in Mobile, Internet of Things and Automotive markets. Dialog remains committed to extending its product portfolio through a combination of organic development and acquisitions, broadening its customer base, and creating value for customers and shareholders,” Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog, says in a press release from Dialog.
“Synaptics is a global leader and technology innovator in multiple high growth markets, and interest by a number of industry players underscores the tremendous value inherent to our company,” Rick Bergman, president and CEO of Synaptics, says ina a statement. “We are extremely confident in our strategic direction and excited by the significant opportunities before us. We are well-positioned to continue as a standalone growth company and will remain disciplined in generating superior long-term value for our shareholders.”
Neither company has released any details on why the discussions were terminated.
“Dialog will continue to execute on its strategy as a leading provider of analog mixed-signal semiconductors, targeting growth opportunities in Mobile, Internet of Things and Automotive markets. Dialog remains committed to extending its product portfolio through a combination of organic development and acquisitions, broadening its customer base, and creating value for customers and shareholders,” Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog, says in a press release from Dialog.
“Synaptics is a global leader and technology innovator in multiple high growth markets, and interest by a number of industry players underscores the tremendous value inherent to our company,” Rick Bergman, president and CEO of Synaptics, says ina a statement. “We are extremely confident in our strategic direction and excited by the significant opportunities before us. We are well-positioned to continue as a standalone growth company and will remain disciplined in generating superior long-term value for our shareholders.”
TTI, Inc. to acquire RFMW Ltd TTI, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has entered into a...
The Dialog / Synaptics deal is off the table Dialog Semiconductor says that today (July 31, 2018) the company has terminated...
Ventec International Group appoints new CEO The Board of Directors of Ventec International Group has elected Jason Chung as Group Chief...
Melexis to set up a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf Melexis announces the establishment of a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf...
On Semi: 'We delivered strong results in the second quarter' ON Semiconductor Corporation’s total revenue in second quarter of 2018 was...
Future Electronics partners with OrbiWise for LoRa network services. Distributor of electronic components, Future Electronics, has entered into a global...
Cree names Neill Reynolds as CFO Cree, Inc. has appointed Neill Reynolds as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Aug. 27...
Finisar to expand 3D VCSEL production capacity Finisar, a supplier of 3D Sensing VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) technology, held...
Smith relocates European distribution center The US-based distributor of electronic components has announced that it is relocating...
Melexis starts construction of its new building in Sofia Melexis laid the first stone of its new building in Sofia. The facility expansion, spreading over 15'000 square metres, will further extend the complex of Melexis in Sofia, which already occupies a significant 7'500 square...
UCT agrees to acquire Quantum Global Technologies Ultra Clean Holdings ( UCT), a developer and supplier of subsystems for the...
SK Hynix invests in additional chip manufacturing Growing demand for memory chips has led SK Hynix to construct a new semiconductor...
Aixtron increases guidance for order intake Order intake including spare parts and service improved in H1/2018 to EUR 154.3m, an...
Qualcomm gives up on NXP - drops its $44 billion offer The US chipmaker said in its third quarter fiscal 2018 report that the company will not extend its offer to acquire NXP.
Former Qualcomm audio executive joins Vesper Vesper, a developer of piezoelectric sensors, announces that Julian Aschieri is...
Self-calibrating energy metering IC simplifies embedded electricity... Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced an energy metering IC with autocalibration for...
Swissbit signs LOI with Hiddn Solutions for encrypted SSD... Both parties intend to collaborate to customise, optimise and test Hiddn’s...
EUR 111 million in fines for Asus, Denon & Marantz, Philips and Pioneer The European Commission fined, in four separate decisions, consumer electronics...
Texas electronics manufacturer gets a new owner Private equity firm, The Riverside Company, has acquired Texas based manufacturer Abracon...
TMC starts construction of new 3D flash memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation says that the company has held a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Aixtron delivers technology to NexGen Power Systems Aixtron will provide MOCVD technology to NexGen Power Systems Inc. for the continued...
Wider range of Type AuR gold ribbon bonding wire TANAKA Precious Metals announced today that it has recently broadened its range of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments