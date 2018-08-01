© Gajus Dreamstime

The Dialog / Synaptics deal is off the table

Dialog Semiconductor says that today (July 31, 2018) the company has terminated discussions with Synaptics Incorporated regarding a potential acquisition of Synaptics.

It was back in late June that the companies confirmed that the parties were in talks and had decided to proceed with due diligence and detailed discussions in connection with a potential acquisition.



Neither company has released any details on why the discussions were terminated.



“Dialog will continue to execute on its strategy as a leading provider of analog mixed-signal semiconductors, targeting growth opportunities in Mobile, Internet of Things and Automotive markets. Dialog remains committed to extending its product portfolio through a combination of organic development and acquisitions, broadening its customer base, and creating value for customers and shareholders,” Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog, says in a press release from Dialog.



“Synaptics is a global leader and technology innovator in multiple high growth markets, and interest by a number of industry players underscores the tremendous value inherent to our company,” Rick Bergman, president and CEO of Synaptics, says ina a statement. “We are extremely confident in our strategic direction and excited by the significant opportunities before us. We are well-positioned to continue as a standalone growth company and will remain disciplined in generating superior long-term value for our shareholders.”