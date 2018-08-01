© Ventec International Group

Ventec International Group appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of Ventec International Group has elected Jason Chung as Group Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Mr. Chung succeeds Tony Lau who continues in his role as Chairman of Board of Directors.

For the time being, Mr. Chung will also continue to lead the group's Asia operations as COO for the region, alongside Mark Goodwin who is COO for Europe and the Americas, a press release reads.



As one of the founding members of Ventec, Mr. Chung has played an integral role in driving the company's growth, global success and recent transformation from a privately-owned company to a publicly-listed global organization.



"Jason is an accomplished executive with a deep understanding of our business, vision, operations and the strategies we are implementing worldwide," said Tony Lau, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Ventec is amid a transformative phase of its impressive history, having been successfully listed and trading on the Emerging Stock Market of the Taipei Stock Exchange since 16 January 2018 and currently completing the process for a TPEx Mainboard listing for early 2019. We are confident that under Jason's leadership, Ventec is well-positioned to realize the benefits of this transformation and to build on the company's strengths, driving long-term growth and increasing shareholder value."



"I am honored to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ventec," said Mr. Chung. "As one of Ventec's original founders, I have a unique connection to the company and it is a great privilege to lead an incredible and talented global team as, together, we strive to evolve and scale to even greater heights in 2018 and beyond."