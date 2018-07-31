© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | July 31, 2018
Future Electronics partners with OrbiWise for LoRa network services.
Distributor of electronic components, Future Electronics, has entered into a global partnership agreement with OrbiWise, a supplier of IoT solutions based on LoRa/LoRaWAN radio technology,
"We continue to develop our services within the IoT ecosystem," said Matthew Rotholz, Vice President of Future Connectivity Solutions. "We believe that this partnership with OrbiWise, and their OrbiWAN™ LNS, will enable us to better support our customers who are currently using or designing with LoRa™-based hardware solutions."
The OrbiWAN LNS is the 'brains' of a software-defined LoRaWAN Network, and is the essential element to view and manage all elements of a LoRaWAN Network. OrbiWAN is fully compliant with the latest LoRaWAN protocol specification including advanced features such as Geolocation and Roaming as well as support for all other features and all devices classes: A, B and C. OrbiWAN also fully supports on-premise installation or SaaS network setups.
"OrbiWise could not ask for a better partner than Future Electronics," said Domenico Arpaia, CEO of OrbiWise. "Future's global reach and experience in electronics and IoT are a perfect match to help OrbiWise continue to grow our business and reach new customers."
The OrbiWAN LNS is the 'brains' of a software-defined LoRaWAN Network, and is the essential element to view and manage all elements of a LoRaWAN Network. OrbiWAN is fully compliant with the latest LoRaWAN protocol specification including advanced features such as Geolocation and Roaming as well as support for all other features and all devices classes: A, B and C. OrbiWAN also fully supports on-premise installation or SaaS network setups.
"OrbiWise could not ask for a better partner than Future Electronics," said Domenico Arpaia, CEO of OrbiWise. "Future's global reach and experience in electronics and IoT are a perfect match to help OrbiWise continue to grow our business and reach new customers."
Melexis to set up a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf Melexis announces the establishment of a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf...
On Semi: 'We delivered strong results in the second quarter' ON Semiconductor Corporation’s total revenue in second quarter of 2018 was...
Future Electronics partners with OrbiWise for LoRa network services. Distributor of electronic components, Future Electronics, has entered into a global...
Cree names Neill Reynolds as CFO Cree, Inc. has appointed Neill Reynolds as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Aug. 27...
Finisar to expand 3D VCSEL production capacity Finisar, a supplier of 3D Sensing VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) technology, held...
Smith relocates European distribution center The US-based distributor of electronic components has announced that it is relocating...
Melexis starts construction of its new building in Sofia Melexis laid the first stone of its new building in Sofia. The facility expansion, spreading over 15'000 square metres, will further extend the complex of Melexis in Sofia, which already occupies a significant 7'500 square...
UCT agrees to acquire Quantum Global Technologies Ultra Clean Holdings ( UCT), a developer and supplier of subsystems for the...
SK Hynix invests in additional chip manufacturing Growing demand for memory chips has led SK Hynix to construct a new semiconductor...
Aixtron increases guidance for order intake Order intake including spare parts and service improved in H1/2018 to EUR 154.3m, an...
Qualcomm gives up on NXP - drops its $44 billion offer The US chipmaker said in its third quarter fiscal 2018 report that the company will not extend its offer to acquire NXP.
Former Qualcomm audio executive joins Vesper Vesper, a developer of piezoelectric sensors, announces that Julian Aschieri is...
Self-calibrating energy metering IC simplifies embedded electricity... Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced an energy metering IC with autocalibration for...
Swissbit signs LOI with Hiddn Solutions for encrypted SSD... Both parties intend to collaborate to customise, optimise and test Hiddn’s...
EUR 111 million in fines for Asus, Denon & Marantz, Philips and Pioneer The European Commission fined, in four separate decisions, consumer electronics...
Texas electronics manufacturer gets a new owner Private equity firm, The Riverside Company, has acquired Texas based manufacturer Abracon...
TMC starts construction of new 3D flash memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation says that the company has held a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Aixtron delivers technology to NexGen Power Systems Aixtron will provide MOCVD technology to NexGen Power Systems Inc. for the continued...
Wider range of Type AuR gold ribbon bonding wire TANAKA Precious Metals announced today that it has recently broadened its range of...
Lennox: Tornado damage at manufacturing facility Lennox's manufacturing facility in Marshalltown, Iowa was damaged by a tornado on...
Brian Crutcher resigned as TI's CEO Brian Crutcher has resigned as president, CEO and a member of the TI board. The board has...
Basler acquires Silicon Software GmbH Basler AG acquires 100% of the shares of Silicon Software GmbH with immediate effect. The two managing directors Dr. Klaus-Henning Noffz and Dr. Ralf Lay will be working for Silicon Software GmbH and Basler AG in the future.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments