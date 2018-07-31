© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Future Electronics partners with OrbiWise for LoRa network services.

Distributor of electronic components, Future Electronics, has entered into a global partnership agreement with OrbiWise, a supplier of IoT solutions based on LoRa/LoRaWAN radio technology,

"We continue to develop our services within the IoT ecosystem," said Matthew Rotholz, Vice President of Future Connectivity Solutions. "We believe that this partnership with OrbiWise, and their OrbiWAN™ LNS, will enable us to better support our customers who are currently using or designing with LoRa™-based hardware solutions."



The OrbiWAN LNS is the 'brains' of a software-defined LoRaWAN Network, and is the essential element to view and manage all elements of a LoRaWAN Network. OrbiWAN is fully compliant with the latest LoRaWAN protocol specification including advanced features such as Geolocation and Roaming as well as support for all other features and all devices classes: A, B and C. OrbiWAN also fully supports on-premise installation or SaaS network setups.



"OrbiWise could not ask for a better partner than Future Electronics," said Domenico Arpaia, CEO of OrbiWise. "Future's global reach and experience in electronics and IoT are a perfect match to help OrbiWise continue to grow our business and reach new customers."