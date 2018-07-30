© Apple - for illustrative purposes

Finisar to expand 3D VCSEL production capacity

Finisar, a supplier of 3D Sensing VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) technology, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the 9th of July to celebrate its new manufacturing facility in Sherman, Texas.

Finisar will use the site to increase production capacity of its VCSELs and related 3D Sensing technologies, used in a wide range of applications



The company has been working diligently to prepare the site for operations. The building, formerly owned by MEMC and SunEdison, has been under renovation since December 2017 and is on target to commence production by the end of this calendar year. It is currently certified as clean room operational and the first production tooling has been installed and qualified. The company has hired nearly 200 employees, including the operations and support staff necessary to begin production. Finisar expects to expand hiring further later this year to support the anticipated ramp to high volume production, a press release reads.



“Finisar is excited to unveil this new state-of-the-art facility which will expand critical production capacity of our VCSEL products needed to support customer requirements,” said Michael Hurlston, Finisar’s CEO. “We are also pleased to create hundreds of manufacturing jobs in the US and to hire talent from the local area as we work together to make Sherman the VCSEL Capital of the World.”



Originally used by Finisar in its optical communication products, VCSEL technology is extending the possibilities of consumer and scientific applications including 3D facial recognition, augmented reality, automotive in-cabin sensing and automotive LIDAR.