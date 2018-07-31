© olivier26 dreamstime.com Components | July 31, 2018
Cree names Neill Reynolds as CFO
Cree, Inc. has appointed Neill Reynolds as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Aug. 27. Reynolds will succeed Mike McDevitt at that time, per the transition plan announced in June.
Reynolds brings extensive executive financial and industry leadership experience to Cree. He joins from NXP Semiconductors N.V., where he serves as senior vice president of finance, strategy and procurement. At NXP, Reynolds has led global teams to develop and drive profitability initiatives to expand profit margins and deliver on growth objectives.
Prior to NXP, his career includes more than 15 years as a finance leader with international technology companies including General Electric, where he held CFO positions in various businesses and served on management teams that consistently delivered profit enhancements for global industrial and manufacturing businesses, spanning multiple technology industries.
“Neill is an exceptional leader with vast experience within the markets Cree serves,” said Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree in a press release. “We believe that Neill’s industry knowledge will help position Cree for continued success and support our growth plans. We thank Mike for his substantial contributions to Cree’s success over the past 16 years and are grateful for his support during the transition.”
