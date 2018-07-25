© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Texas electronics manufacturer gets a new owner

Private equity firm, The Riverside Company, has acquired Texas based manufacturer Abracon from Evergreen Pacific Partners.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, Abracon is a manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and RF solutions. Abracon offers a selection of quartz timing crystals and oscillators, MEMS oscillators, real time clocks (RTC), Bluetooth modules, filtered RJ45 jacks, SAW filters and resonators, power and RF inductors, transformers, antennas and wireless charging coils.



The company has design & application engineering resources in Texas and sales offices in Texas, California, China, Taiwan, Scotland, Israel, Hungary, England, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Germany.



The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on making control and non-control investments in growing businesses valued at up to USD 400 million.