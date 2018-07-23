© selenka dreamstime.com Products | July 23, 2018
5 Watt AC/DC modules for wide mains voltages up to 480VAC
RECOM is excited to announce it is leading the market with the global release of its exclusive 5W AC/DC converter, the RAC05-K/480 series, which accepts input voltages of up to 480VAC.
They are also OVCIII rated with a 6kV surge protection, and operate reliably at industrial temperature ranges. This series is ideally suited for housekeeping operations in Industry 4.0, IoT and smart process automation applications that require low standby power consumption as well as the ability to provide peak power.
With the increased demand for an all-inclusive, modular power supply for Industry 4.0 applications with access to only 3-phase lines, RECOM developed the RAC05-K/480 specifically designed to handle Industry 4.0 applications including industrial line voltage up to 528VAC phase-to-phase. It is compact in size at 1” x 2”, low cost, and capable of operating over a wide temperature range from -40°C up to +80°C.
These PCB-mount modules do not require external components, are internationally certified for industrial applications, and are EMC compliant due to their internal filter. Additionally, sensor driven industrial and smart energy applications working directly from 3-phase power will benefit from this converter, due to its tight regulation, low noise, and its OVCIII rating. This also eliminates the need for integrating a separate low voltage line or an additional transformer into the design.
All of these features make the RAC05-K/480 series an ideal fit for integration not only in Industry 4.0 solutions but also for smart grid, renewable energy, smart metering, and IoT applications. Samples and OEM pricing are available from all authorized distributors or directly from RECOM.
