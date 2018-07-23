© Basler AG

Basler acquires Silicon Software GmbH

Basler AG acquires 100% of the shares of Silicon Software GmbH with immediate effect. The two managing directors Dr. Klaus-Henning Noffz and Dr. Ralf Lay will be working for Silicon Software GmbH and Basler AG in the future.

“Silicon Software's product portfolio complements our product portfolio and will significantly contribute to successfully implement our planned expansion strategy towards the performance segment of the Computer Vision Market," Dr. Dietmar Ley, CEO of Basler AG explained.



Dr. Klaus-Henning Noffz and Dr. Ralf Lay, CEOs of Silicon Software GmbH said, "The strategic alignment of the two companies fits very well together. Basler and Silicon Software can now offer solutions from image acquisition to analysis for all performance areas worldwide. There are two strong brands that also stand for innovations in embedded and Industry 4.0."

From left to right: Dr. Klaus-Henning Noffz (CEO, Silicon Software), Dr. Dietmar Ley (CEO, Basler AG), Dr. Ralf Lay (CEO, Silicon Software)