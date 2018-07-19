© evertiq

RFMW to distribute Knowles Precision Devices

RFMW Ltd. signed a distribution agreement with Knowles Precision Devices effective, 1st July 2018.

Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised for worldwide marketing and sales of Knowles Precision Devices brands: Dielectric Laboratories (DLI), Johanson Manufacturing (JMC), Novacap, Syfer Technology, Voltronics and Compex.



Sam Vinci, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Knowles Precision Devices stated, “We’re excited to partner with RFMW and look forward to increasing market share and growing the Knowles Precision Devices brand as customers recognize the performance advantages our products offer. RFMW’s technically competent sales team is ideally positioned to help us accomplish this and expand our business within their worldwide customer base.”



According to Steve Takaki, Executive Vice President of RFMW Ltd., “The addition of the Knowles Precision Devices portfolio offers our customers unique components which enhance our product offering as we move into new markets and technologies. Existing customers will also benefit from our product expansion. RFMW strives to be the ‘go-to’ resource for consultative RF expertise and new-design component selection.”