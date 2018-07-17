© Airbus Group

Airbus Helicopters and the Ukraine sign for 55 helicopters

Following the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between France and Ukraine on 8 June, Airbus Helicopters has signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior.

The contract covers the purchase of 55 civil helicopters destined for search and rescue (SAR), public services, and emergency medical service (EMS) missions.



The 55 aircraft include 21 repurposed H225s, and 10 brand new H145s and 24 H125. The contract, which also foresees the setting up of a local training and maintenance centre, was signed in Kiev on 14 July in the presence of Arsen Avakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Ukraine, and Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO.



The heavy twin-engine H225 aircraft ordered by Ukraine, for which the French State currently holds economic rights, will be repurposed to suit public services and search & rescue missions. The first H225 helicopters are expected to land in Kiev before the end of 2018.