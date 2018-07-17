© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | July 17, 2018
Planar-Type Hall-effect sensors suitable for Mobile, IoT and Automotive applications
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (“MagnaChip”), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced that it now offers planar-type Hall-effect sensors for foundry customers.
This is a product release announcement by MagnaChip Semiconductor. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The Hall-effect sensor has been adopted by the market for an increasing number of applications, such as smartphone cameras for the closed-loop auto focus feature and for the auto iris function, etc. Since 2014, MagnaChip has been mass-producing Hall switches and electrical compasses using the planar-type Hall-effect sensor. The Hall-effect sensor was suitable for high sensitivity and low-corner frequency, and features 50x50um2 in size. The initial products were characterized by Hall resistance of 2.4K ohms, sensitivity of 44.5mV/VT and a corner frequency of 500Hz. Most of all, it was recognized for its robustness and stability against noise. With outstanding features, the initial products were well adopted in the market and this in turn prompted MagnaChip to provide the planar-type Hall-effect sensors to its existing and potential foundry customers.
The key benefit of MagnaChip’s Hall-effect sensor is that it can be easily integrated into a customer’s design by adding only one mask to various processes that the foundry already offers. In addition, the integration of the Hall-effect sensors can be made without making any changes in electrical characteristics and it is offered regardless of the technology node, ranging from 0.13um to 0.35um. The process design kit (PDK) provides P-cell and Verilog-A model, with availability to a temperature of up to 150ºC to ensure a wider use in diverse applications, such as the fast growing IoT and automotive markets.
Furthermore, MagnaChip is developing a vertical Hall-effect sensor with the direction of the magnetic field being parallel to the silicon surface, which enables 3 dimensional Hall sensing capabilities. A vertical Hall-effect sensor can also be used in a wide range of applications, including proximity switching, positioning, speed detection and current sensing applications. MagnaChip anticipates that it will develop a variety of Hall-effect sensors to meet the growing needs of its global foundry customers.
“We are delighted to provide foundry services using the Hall-effect sensor,” said YJ Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MagnaChip.” “We will continue to make efforts to meet the diverse and specialized expectations of our global foundry customers by offering customized and tailored Analog and Mixed-Signal foundry processes and services.”
The key benefit of MagnaChip’s Hall-effect sensor is that it can be easily integrated into a customer’s design by adding only one mask to various processes that the foundry already offers. In addition, the integration of the Hall-effect sensors can be made without making any changes in electrical characteristics and it is offered regardless of the technology node, ranging from 0.13um to 0.35um. The process design kit (PDK) provides P-cell and Verilog-A model, with availability to a temperature of up to 150ºC to ensure a wider use in diverse applications, such as the fast growing IoT and automotive markets.
Furthermore, MagnaChip is developing a vertical Hall-effect sensor with the direction of the magnetic field being parallel to the silicon surface, which enables 3 dimensional Hall sensing capabilities. A vertical Hall-effect sensor can also be used in a wide range of applications, including proximity switching, positioning, speed detection and current sensing applications. MagnaChip anticipates that it will develop a variety of Hall-effect sensors to meet the growing needs of its global foundry customers.
“We are delighted to provide foundry services using the Hall-effect sensor,” said YJ Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MagnaChip.” “We will continue to make efforts to meet the diverse and specialized expectations of our global foundry customers by offering customized and tailored Analog and Mixed-Signal foundry processes and services.”
Micron and Intel to complete joint development Micron and Intel have agreed to complete joint development for the second generation of 3D...
Nexans gets new CEO Christopher Guérin has been with Nexans since 1997 and most recently since 2014...
Airbus Helicopters and the Ukraine sign for 55 helicopters Following the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between France and Ukraine on 8 June, Airbus Helicopters has signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior.
BAG electronics becomes a part of Osram BAG electronics, specialising in electronic control gear, LED modules and software for...
Planar-Type Hall-effect sensors suitable for Mobile, IoT and... MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (“MagnaChip”)...
In-depth investigation into Siemens / Alstom Deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed...
Dialog ups profitability in Q2/2018 Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q2/2018.
Infineon hits 5bn production milestone of its bulk-CMOS radio... Highest quality standards and industry-leading semiconductor components through innovation...
Nanotron and DecaWave cooperate on micro-location... Nanotron Technologies GmbH and DecaWave have signed an IP License and Co-operation...
Bittium invests in evismo AG Bittium expands its medical remote diagnostics service offering to Switzerland by...
Intel acquire eASIC Intel, one of the world’s biggest chip manufacturer, has acquired eASIC, a designer of...
Veeco sells multiple AP300 lithography systems Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple AP300 lithography systems to support...
New CFOs for Carl Zeiss and Carl Zeiss Meditec Effective 1 October 2018, Dr. Christian Müller will become CFO of Carl Zeiss AG. He will succeed...
Radiation-tolerant secure authenticator designed to withstand harsh... Medical device designers can protect surgical tool data from memory-disruptive, high-energy...
Broadcom: Qualcomm deal tanked; CA Technologies might work Broadcom Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CA Technologies, an...
Bosch and Daimler select Nvidia AI platform Bosch and Daimler to source Drive Pegasus platform AI processors and software...
Globafoundries surpasses USD 2bn in Design Win revenue Globafoundries’ 22nm FD-SOI technology has delivered 50 design wins and more than two...
RFMW signs distribution agreement with Microsemi Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised to market and sell the Microsemi radio frequency...
AVX qualified to produce MIL-PRF-123 capacitors in South Carolina Available in both BX and BP dielectrics, the new MIL-qualified M123 Series SMT MLCCs...
Leoni’s new CEO starts on September 1, 2018 Aldo Kamper will take up his position as Leoni’s new Chief Executive Officer on September...
Aptiv acquires Winchester Interconnect Aptiv has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winchester Interconnect from...
Jauch Quartz goes global with Digi-Key Jauch Quartz has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with Digi-Key...
STMicro acquires Draupner Graphics STMicroelectronics has acquired software specialist Draupner Graphics. Draupner Graphics is...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments