Dialog ups profitability in Q2/2018

Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q2/2018.

On 9 May 2018, Dialog indicated that it expected gross margin for Q2/2018 slightly above Q1/2018 (Q1 2018 gross margin: 46.3%; Q1 2018 underlying1 gross margin: 47.2%), the company writes in an ad-hoc announcement. The company now expects Q2/2018 gross margin of 48.0 percent and Q2/2018 underlying1 gross margin of 48.3 percent. The favourable movement was mostly driven by manufacturing cost efficiencies partially offset by product mix.



Additionally, in Q2 2018 the company expects operating profit of USD 26 million and underlying1 operating profit of USD 42 million.