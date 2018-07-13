© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Bittium invests in evismo AG

Bittium expands its medical remote diagnostics service offering to Switzerland by investing in evismo AG, a Swiss medical remote diagnostics service provider.

The investment will be carried out by subscribing new shares in evismo AG, the subscription will be carried out in two phases. After the share subscription on July 11th, Bittium’s holding of evismo is 17.4 percent and, subject to certain commercial terms by March 31, 2019, Bittium’s holding would be 25 percent.



“We are excited that we closed our first investment round with Bittium, our preferred and selected provider for ECG monitoring devices and software. With the funding, evismo will be able to accelerate launch and growth by building the right team and infrastructure. With Bittium we have found a partner who understands and lives remote monitoring and patient data security. We can work closely with the whole team at Bittium on our development needs and they share our vision of user friendly and digitally transformed monitoring. Together we will increase patient comfort and safety while reducing healthcare costs”, says Willemien van den Toorn, co-founder and managing partner of evismo AG.



“The co-operation with evismo enables Bittium to gain access to a network of doctors and specialists in Switzerland to support the development of technology for remote medical diagnostics. This co-operation also opens the marketing and sales for Bittium’s remote diagnostic services business in Central Europe. evismo's long-term experience in medical remote diagnostics combined with Bittium's over 30 years of experience in radio technologies and biosignal measurements enables the rapid development and implementation of an innovative and comprehensive system. Through this co-operation, we believe we can improve healthcare services by developing advanced and cost-effective systems and devices,” says Arto Pietilä, Senior Vice President, Bittium Medical Technologies.