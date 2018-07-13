© 4designersart dreamstime.com Components | July 13, 2018
Veeco sells multiple AP300 lithography systems
Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple AP300 lithography systems to support the fast growing demand for DRAM with copper (Cu) pillars.
The memory chip manufacturer, who was not named in the press release, selected the Veeco tools for "their versatility in addressing advanced packaging applications, proven reliability in supporting high volume manufacturing and low total cost of ownership".
This approach echoes a larger industry trend, with more and more memory manufacturers exploring the use of Cu pillars in DRAM interconnect applications due to their higher input/output (I/O) density, improved electrical performance and better thermal efficiency. “Within the DRAM market, the interconnect is shifting from wire bond to flip chip,” said Jan Vardaman, president of semiconductor packaging analyst firm TechSearch International, Inc. “We project that over the next three years, the annual number of flip chip interconnects in DRAM will grow 29 percent on a unit volume basis.”
“The growing demand for innovative, alternative solutions to wire bonding in memory presents a strong opportunity for Veeco,” said Rezwan Lateef, vice president and general manager of lithography products at Veeco. “Furthermore, this significant customer adoption validates the AP300’s ability to address advanced packaging applications in a broader high-volume production market. To meet this demand, we are strengthening our regional technical staff to support numerous memory manufacturers looking to fast-track adoption.”
