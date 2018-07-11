© weixin shen dreamstime.com

Jauch Quartz goes global with Digi-Key

Jauch Quartz has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics.

"A major focus of Jauch Quartz business growth strategy was to team up with a leading distribution channel partner. We are delighted to join forces with Digi-Key, one of the fastest growing distributors of electronic components in the world. Digi-Key's leadership and market reach will bring our high technology products to a wide range of customers across numerous markets," said Paul Benson, Strategic Business Manager, Jauch Quartz. "The combination of our innovation, including state-of-the-art wireless dedicated solutions, and Digi-Key's expertise with assisting engineers through the entire design process will help customers develop and deliver solutions that enhance the value and performance of their products and help take them to market rapidly."



"We're excited to partner with Jauch Quartz and offer their leading-edge products to our global Engineering community," said David Stein, Vice President, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "Our worldwide customers will find great value in Jauch Quartz’ experience, quality products, and industry expertise.”