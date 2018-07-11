© STMicroelectronics

STMicro acquires Draupner Graphics

STMicroelectronics has acquired software specialist Draupner Graphics. Draupner Graphics is the developer and supplier of TouchGFX, a software framework offering outstanding graphics and smooth animations for embedded graphical user interfaces (GUI) with minimal resource requirements and power consumption.

Hosted on 32-bit microcontrollers, TouchGFX enables high-end graphics that fully live up to today’s smartphone standards across all devices and systems, including smart home and building automation systems, appliances, wearables, and audio and video systems.



“Draupner’s TouchGFX software is a highly advanced and optimized graphic user interface solution for microcontrollers. We have been working closely with the team for 5 years and regularly see the value TouchGFX is already delivering on STM32 MCUs in different consumer, appliances, industrial, and medical applications, said Daniel Colonna, Microcontroller Marketing Director, STMicroelectronics. “The acquisition of Draupner Graphics will accelerate both TouchGFX and STM32 roadmaps to offer embedded developers and their customers more advanced features, raising the bar of human-machine interfaces across all of the devices that people interact with every day.”



“As a leading software vendor on the global market, joining the leading supplier of 32-bit embedded MCUs will give us early access to roadmaps and plans that will speed feature integration and increase adoption of our tools and STM32 MCUs,” said Jorgen Mygind, Business Development Manager, Draupner.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.