© Teledyne e2v Products | July 11, 2018
First military grade qualified commercial processors from NXP’s T-Series
Teledyne e2v has qualified two members of NXP's latest generation of QorIQ® Processors based on Power® Architecture Technology, the T2080 and T2081, for Aerospace and Defense applications.
This is a product release announcement by Teledyne e2v. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Teledyne e2v, an aerospace qualified manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, has qualified and released the first two upscreened versions of NXP's T-Series processors to operate at -55°C to 125°C. The T-Series is the latest generation of QorIQ Power PC processors from NXP offering multi-threaded CPU performance and a mature suite of software and tools for a wide range of designs. The T2080 and T2081 deliver optimal performance and power efficiency via eight highly efficient, virtual e6500 Power Architecture® cores and feature integrated security and pattern matching accelerators.
Designers of Aerospace and Defense systems seeking to reduce overall power consumption, without sacrificing computing performance, will welcome the addition of the T2080 and T2081 to Teledyne e2v's portfolio. The military grade qualification guarantees the two devices will be fully functional between -55°C and 125°C and available in both RoHS and leaded packages. The T-Series offers improved computing performance and reduced power consumption versus the previous generation of QorIQ® PowerPC processors, known as the P-Series, which Teledyne e2v has already qualified for Aerospace and Defense applications.
"Teledyne e2v has been a valued partner with NXP in bringing our commercial processors to High-Reliability applications for decades," commented Altaf Hussain, Marketing Manager for NXP. "We're pleased that Teledyne e2v will be offering the T2080 and T2081 with a military grade qualification and believe the Aerospace and Defense industry will benefit from the advanced computing performance and low power consumption of these high performance devices."
Teledyne's e2v's military grade versions of these devices are qualified by Teledyne e2v to be fully functional in Aerospace and Defense applications. In addition, as part of Teledyne e2v's Semiconductor Lifecycle Management program, SLiM™, the lifetime of these solutions can be supported for 15+ years, avoiding common and costly obsolescence issues.
Thomas Guillemain, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Digital Processing Solutions at Teledyne e2v, said "The T-Series offers the opportunity to improve computing performance and reduce power consumption, two very important design factors for our customers. Following the popularity of the P3, P4 and P5 devices from NXP's P-Series family, it was a natural choice to qualify the T2080/81 as they are great options for those wishing to improve system performance or reduce power demands."
The T2080 and T2081 mark the first military versions of the second generation of QorIQ® PowerPC processors, with Teledyne e2v planning to have the entire T-series military qualified later this year. Samples of different variations and specifications are available to order now via Teledyne e2v's website.
For more information, visit e2v.com/T2080.
Designers of Aerospace and Defense systems seeking to reduce overall power consumption, without sacrificing computing performance, will welcome the addition of the T2080 and T2081 to Teledyne e2v's portfolio. The military grade qualification guarantees the two devices will be fully functional between -55°C and 125°C and available in both RoHS and leaded packages. The T-Series offers improved computing performance and reduced power consumption versus the previous generation of QorIQ® PowerPC processors, known as the P-Series, which Teledyne e2v has already qualified for Aerospace and Defense applications.
"Teledyne e2v has been a valued partner with NXP in bringing our commercial processors to High-Reliability applications for decades," commented Altaf Hussain, Marketing Manager for NXP. "We're pleased that Teledyne e2v will be offering the T2080 and T2081 with a military grade qualification and believe the Aerospace and Defense industry will benefit from the advanced computing performance and low power consumption of these high performance devices."
Teledyne's e2v's military grade versions of these devices are qualified by Teledyne e2v to be fully functional in Aerospace and Defense applications. In addition, as part of Teledyne e2v's Semiconductor Lifecycle Management program, SLiM™, the lifetime of these solutions can be supported for 15+ years, avoiding common and costly obsolescence issues.
Thomas Guillemain, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Digital Processing Solutions at Teledyne e2v, said "The T-Series offers the opportunity to improve computing performance and reduce power consumption, two very important design factors for our customers. Following the popularity of the P3, P4 and P5 devices from NXP's P-Series family, it was a natural choice to qualify the T2080/81 as they are great options for those wishing to improve system performance or reduce power demands."
The T2080 and T2081 mark the first military versions of the second generation of QorIQ® PowerPC processors, with Teledyne e2v planning to have the entire T-series military qualified later this year. Samples of different variations and specifications are available to order now via Teledyne e2v's website.
For more information, visit e2v.com/T2080.
HMS Networks AB acquires German company Beck IPC Swedish HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB...
Reduce driver distraction with automotive-qualified 3D gesture recognition... Car manufacturers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce driver distraction through...
Micron and Intel to complete joint development Micron and Intel have agreed to complete joint development for the second generation of 3D...
Nexans gets new CEO Christopher Guérin has been with Nexans since 1997 and most recently since 2014...
Airbus Helicopters and the Ukraine sign for 55 helicopters Following the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between France and Ukraine on 8 June, Airbus Helicopters has signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior.
BAG electronics becomes a part of Osram BAG electronics, specialising in electronic control gear, LED modules and software for...
Planar-Type Hall-effect sensors suitable for Mobile, IoT and... MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (“MagnaChip”)...
In-depth investigation into Siemens / Alstom Deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed...
Dialog ups profitability in Q2/2018 Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q2/2018.
Infineon hits 5bn production milestone of its bulk-CMOS radio... Highest quality standards and industry-leading semiconductor components through innovation...
Nanotron and DecaWave cooperate on micro-location... Nanotron Technologies GmbH and DecaWave have signed an IP License and Co-operation...
Bittium invests in evismo AG Bittium expands its medical remote diagnostics service offering to Switzerland by...
Intel acquire eASIC Intel, one of the world’s biggest chip manufacturer, has acquired eASIC, a designer of...
Veeco sells multiple AP300 lithography systems Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple AP300 lithography systems to support...
New CFOs for Carl Zeiss and Carl Zeiss Meditec Effective 1 October 2018, Dr. Christian Müller will become CFO of Carl Zeiss AG. He will succeed...
Radiation-tolerant secure authenticator designed to withstand harsh... Medical device designers can protect surgical tool data from memory-disruptive, high-energy...
Broadcom: Qualcomm deal tanked; CA Technologies might work Broadcom Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CA Technologies, an...
Bosch and Daimler select Nvidia AI platform Bosch and Daimler to source Drive Pegasus platform AI processors and software...
Globafoundries surpasses USD 2bn in Design Win revenue Globafoundries’ 22nm FD-SOI technology has delivered 50 design wins and more than two...
RFMW signs distribution agreement with Microsemi Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised to market and sell the Microsemi radio frequency...
AVX qualified to produce MIL-PRF-123 capacitors in South Carolina Available in both BX and BP dielectrics, the new MIL-qualified M123 Series SMT MLCCs...
Leoni’s new CEO starts on September 1, 2018 Aldo Kamper will take up his position as Leoni’s new Chief Executive Officer on September...
Aptiv acquires Winchester Interconnect Aptiv has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winchester Interconnect from...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments