First military grade qualified commercial processors from NXP’s T-Series

Teledyne e2v has qualified two members of NXP's latest generation of QorIQ® Processors based on Power® Architecture Technology, the T2080 and T2081, for Aerospace and Defense applications.

Teledyne e2v, an aerospace qualified manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, has qualified and released the first two upscreened versions of NXP's T-Series processors to operate at -55°C to 125°C. The T-Series is the latest generation of QorIQ Power PC processors from NXP offering multi-threaded CPU performance and a mature suite of software and tools for a wide range of designs. The T2080 and T2081 deliver optimal performance and power efficiency via eight highly efficient, virtual e6500 Power Architecture® cores and feature integrated security and pattern matching accelerators.



Designers of Aerospace and Defense systems seeking to reduce overall power consumption, without sacrificing computing performance, will welcome the addition of the T2080 and T2081 to Teledyne e2v's portfolio. The military grade qualification guarantees the two devices will be fully functional between -55°C and 125°C and available in both RoHS and leaded packages. The T-Series offers improved computing performance and reduced power consumption versus the previous generation of QorIQ® PowerPC processors, known as the P-Series, which Teledyne e2v has already qualified for Aerospace and Defense applications.



"Teledyne e2v has been a valued partner with NXP in bringing our commercial processors to High-Reliability applications for decades," commented Altaf Hussain, Marketing Manager for NXP. "We're pleased that Teledyne e2v will be offering the T2080 and T2081 with a military grade qualification and believe the Aerospace and Defense industry will benefit from the advanced computing performance and low power consumption of these high performance devices."



Teledyne's e2v's military grade versions of these devices are qualified by Teledyne e2v to be fully functional in Aerospace and Defense applications. In addition, as part of Teledyne e2v's Semiconductor Lifecycle Management program, SLiM™, the lifetime of these solutions can be supported for 15+ years, avoiding common and costly obsolescence issues.



Thomas Guillemain, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Digital Processing Solutions at Teledyne e2v, said "The T-Series offers the opportunity to improve computing performance and reduce power consumption, two very important design factors for our customers. Following the popularity of the P3, P4 and P5 devices from NXP's P-Series family, it was a natural choice to qualify the T2080/81 as they are great options for those wishing to improve system performance or reduce power demands."



The T2080 and T2081 mark the first military versions of the second generation of QorIQ® PowerPC processors, with Teledyne e2v planning to have the entire T-series military qualified later this year. Samples of different variations and specifications are available to order now via Teledyne e2v's website.



For more information, visit e2v.com/T2080.