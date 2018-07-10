Ad
© D COAX Inc. Products | July 10, 2018

Male - Female 2.92mm ≤ 1ps Skew Matched, Phase Stable Cable Assemblies

D-COAX, Inc. has introduced a ≤ 1ps skew matched and phase stable high performance 0.150-inch flexible Male 2.92mm to Female 2.92mm coaxial cable assemblies through 40GHz.
This is a product release announcement by D-COAX, Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The standard assemblies deliver excellent return loss and low insertion loss. Cable Pairs are ideal for:
  • Signal Integrity
  • Channel Modeling
  • Jitter Measurements
  • BERT
  • Differential Measurements
  • VNA measurements
  • Replacement for semi-rigid cable

Phase Stability (18.6 inches long) per IEC 60966-1Amplitude Stability (18.6 inches long) per IEC 60966-1Insertion Loss (Better than) 18.6 inchesReturn Loss (Better than)
40GHz assembly≤16 degrees0.14dB1.5dB-15dB


All D-COAX products are made in the USA.

Comments

