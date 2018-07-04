© Floether Wissing

Solar module manufacturer Calyxo has new owner

Insolvent solar module manufacturer Calyxo has a future: With the opening of insolvency proceedings on July 1, 2018 at the District Court Dessau-Roßlau, business operations were transferred to TS Group GmbH.

The TS Group has acquired all business operations including the production facilities and all patents (übertragende Sanierung). All employees will move to the new owner. The purchase agreement was signed on July 2, 2018. and the creditors' committee has already approved the sale. It has been agreed to keep the purchase price confidential. The transfer of business took place on July 1, 2018.



The new owner will rebrand operations and the business will be marketed as TS Solar GmbH, but will continue to develop, produce and market Calyxo-branded solar modules. The aim of the TS Group is to build on the previous research activities at Calyxo GmbH in order to become profitable again. For this, investments of several million euro are planned for 2018.



Interest in the German solar module manufacturer was great: in addition to the TS Group, a Chinese, a Lebanese and an American entity had submitted offers, the insolvency administrator Prof. Dr. Lucas F. Flöther states in a press release. The international bidders have already signalled interest in working with the new owner.