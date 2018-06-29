© gorenje

Successful takeover: Hisense will own 95 percent of Gorenje

In May, the Asian Group Hisense came with a bid of EUR 12 per share, subject to its acquisition of 50 percent + 1 share of Gorenje's shares. Now the bid has been successful.

Panasonic and KAD (Kapitalska družba, d. d) have sold their shares in Gorenje, KAD as late as 26 June 2018. Panasonic held 10.74 percent of Gorenje shares and KAD held 16.37 percent of the shares.



The takeover bid at EUR 12 per share was accepted by 5’165 Gorenje shareholders for a total of 15’254’871 Gorenje shares. Complete with the shares acquired before the announcement of the takeover bid (32.96 percent of Gorenje shares), the company Hisense Luxembourg Home Appliance Holding will own a total of 95.42 percent of all issued Gorenje shares.