© Rehm Thermal Systems

Ready for the next generation: Rehm Goes Industry 4.0

Rehm is always at the forefront when it comes to setting new standards in the field of thermal system solutions. Rehm Thermal Systems is also among the leading innovators in plant engineering who are addressing the issue of Industry 4.0.

This is a product release announcement by Rehm Thermal Systems. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.