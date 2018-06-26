© Siemens

Siemens acquires Austemper Design Systems

Siemens has entered into an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas-based Austemper Design Systems Inc., a startup software company that offers analysis, auto-correction and simulation technology.

This technology allows customers to test and harden IC designs for functional safety in applications such as automotive, industrial and aerospace systems where functional safety and high reliability are mandatory for compliance to safety standards like ISO 26262.



"With this acquisition, we continue to build on our commitment to helping our customers quickly bring to market innovations in autonomous vehicles, smart factories and smart cities. In all of these markets, customers need to innovate more nimbly, but it is imperative they also build these systems with the highest degree of safety in mind. The Austemper technology added to the Mentor IC portfolio, along with the Teamcenter portfolio and Polarion ALM software, will give customers the ability to develop and test digital twins of their systems for the highest degrees of functional safety before manufacture and deployment", said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO of Siemens PLM Software.



Siemens will integrate Austemper’s technology into Mentor’s IC verification portfolio as part of Siemens’ larger digitalisation strategy.



The terms of the transaction are not disclosed. Siemens expects to close the transaction in July 2018.