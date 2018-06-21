© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | June 21, 2018
IRH DC-DC converters offer high-reliability for industrial and rail applications
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. launches its latest encapsulated DC-DC converters, designed specifically for use in industrial and railway applications.
The 150 Watt IRH series from Murata Power Solutions provides market-leading power conversion efficiency, in an industry-standard half-brick pinout, using the latest component and packaging technologies in a fixed-frequency switching power supply architecture.
Murata’s 150 Watt IRH series converter modules have been designed and tested to meet the requirements of EN50155. To improve thermal management, the IRH series is available with standard and flanged baseplate options, and with DOSA or alternate industry standard pinout options. The modules’ encapsulated circuit design makes them shock- and vibration-tolerant, with lower EMI and improved thermal performance. With these features, the IRH series from Murata Power Solutions offers the user flexibility and reliability in design implementation.
The IRH series provide a wide 3:1 Vin range of 57.6V to 160 Vdc that meet the requirements of the EN50155 standard for railway applications for a nominal Vin of 96 Vdc and 110 Vdc, including brownout and transient conditions. Standard features include on/off logic control and protection against short circuits, overvoltage and over-temperature. The IRH topology supports a pre-biased output at start-up, eliminating the reverse currents during system start and shutdown that can damage critical circuitry.
The IRH DC-DC converters are designed for demanding applications in the industrial, railway, power - grid and transportation industries. Within these industries, specific applications include, networking equipment for mobile platforms, intermediate bus applications, smart grid communications equipment, lighting, fan trays, industrial and test equipment, and other applications requiring a regulated 5, 12 or 24 Vdc source.
The galvanically isolated DC-DC converter modules provide reinforced input to output isolation with a withstand voltage of 3 kVrms. Modules with outputs of 5 Vdc at 30 A, 12 Vdc at 12.5 A and 24 Vdc at 6.25 A are available, each able to deliver up to 150 Watts of power. The modules efficiency ratings of 91% at 5 Vout, 89.5% at 12 Vout and 89% at 24 Vout put them at the top of the industry for efficiency ratings. To accompany the modules an Evaluation Board is also available to allow users to test the parameters and specifications of the module either internally or externally to the application.
