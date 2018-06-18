© MinebeaMitsumi

Japanese manufacturer starts production in Slovakia

MinebeaMitsumi has held an opening ceremony for its new – 26’000 square metres – plant in Kosice, Slovakia. The new facility will mainly manufacture motors for automotive applications.

MinebeaMitsumi says it will invest EUR 100 million in this new plant by 2022 and that it will have about 2’000 employees. The plant is not only a manufacturing base, but also functions as the second R&D base in cooperation with an existing European R&D base, Precision Motors Deutsche Minebea GmbH (PMDM), and expects to hire more than 100 engineers, a press release reads.



In the future, the plant plans to manufacture various products such as automotive antennas and LED backlights.



“The start of production at the new plant enables to make a full scale entry to European supply chain and we aim to expand automotive and industrial machinery business further in the European market by having the reduction in foreign exchange risk and tariff, savings in logistics, and speeding-up product delivery,” the company states in the release.