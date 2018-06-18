Ultralow jitter clock generation (4.5GHz) & clock distribution (7.5GHz) family

© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com

Analog Devices announced the LTC6952, LTC6953, LTC6955 and LTC6955-1 family of low jitter, high performance clock generation and distribution devices supporting JESD204B subclass 1 clocking applications up to 7.5GHz.

LTC6952: ultralow jitter, 4.5GHz PLL with 11 outputs and JESD204B support

LTC6953: ultralow jitter, 4.5GHz clock distributor with 11 outputs and JESD204B support

LTC6955: ultralow jitter, 7.5GHz, 11 output fanout buffer

LTC6955-1: LTC6955 with additional ÷2 on one output

Summary of Features: LTC6952/LTC6953/LTC6955/LTC6955-1-1

LTC6952

JESD204B Subclass 1 SYSREF Signal Generation

Low Noise Integer-N PLL

Max. RF Frequency: 4.5GHz

Normalized In-Band Phase Noise Floor: -229dBc/Hz

Normalized In-Band 1/f Noise: -281dBc/Hz

Eleven Independent, Low Noise Outputs with Programmable Coarse Digital & Fine Analog Delays

Additive Output Jitter: <6fsRMS (12kHz – 20MHz; 4.5GHz)

Additive Output Jitter: 65fsRMS (ADC SNR Method)

LTC6953

JESD204B Subclass 1 SYSREF Signal Generation

Max. RF Frequency: 4.5GHz

Eleven Independent, Low Noise Outputs with Programmable Coarse Digital & Fine Analog Delays

Additive Output Jitter: <6fsRMS (12kHz – 20MHz; 4.5GHz)

Additive Output Jitter: 65fsRMS (ADC SNR Method).

LTC6955/LTC6955-1

Max. RF Frequency: 7.5GHz

Eleven Ultralow Noise CML Outputs

Parallel Control for Multiple Output Configurations

LTC6955: 11 Output Buffer

LTC6955-1: 10 Buffered Outputs & One ÷2 Output

Pricing & Availability

Product Production Availability Price Each per 1,000 Package LTC6952 May 2018 Starts at USD12.50 52-Lead, 7mm×8mm Plastic QFN LTC6953 May 2018 Starts at USD10.00 52-Lead, 7mm×8mm Plastic QFN LTC6955 June 2018 Starts at USD 8.00 52-Lead, 7mm×8mm Plastic QFN LTC6955-1 June 2018 Starts at USD 8.00 52-Lead, 7mm×8mm Plastic QFN

These products are ideal for high-speed data converter clocking applications, with a scalable architecture to provide thousands of synchronized low jitter clocks, each with a complementary SYSREF signal.The LTC6952 is a high performance, ultralow jitter, JESD204B clock generation and distribution device. It includes a phase locked loop (PLL) core, consisting of a reference divider, phase-frequency detector (PFD) with a phase-lock indicator, ultralow noise charge pump and integer feedback divider. The LTC6952’s eleven outputs can be configured as up to five JESD204B subclass 1 device clock/SYSREF pairs plus one general purpose output, or simply 11 general purpose clock outputs for non-JESD204B applications. Each output has its own individually programmable frequency divider and output driver. All outputs can be synchronized and set to precise phase alignment using individual coarse half-cycle digital delays and fine analog time delays.For applications requiring more than eleven total outputs, multiple LTC6952s can be connected using the EZSync™ or ParallelSync™ synchronization protocols.The LTC6953 is the clock distribution function of the LTC6952. The LTC6955 is an 11 output fanout buffer with a parallel interface that selects one of three states per output group: in-phase, 180° out of phase, or power-down. The LTC6955-1 is the same as the LTC6955-1 except one output has an integrated ÷2.View the product pages, download data sheet, order samples and evaluation boards on Analog.com:All devices are offered in a 52-lead, 7 mm × 8 mm plastic QFN package. The device is rated for operation from –40°C to 125°C junction temperature. Unused outputs can be powered down when not in use. Samples and evaluation board of all products are available immediately. Production quantities of all products will be available by the end of June.