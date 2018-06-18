© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | June 18, 2018
Ultralow jitter clock generation (4.5GHz) & clock distribution (7.5GHz) family
Analog Devices announced the LTC6952, LTC6953, LTC6955 and LTC6955-1 family of low jitter, high performance clock generation and distribution devices supporting JESD204B subclass 1 clocking applications up to 7.5GHz.
These products are ideal for high-speed data converter clocking applications, with a scalable architecture to provide thousands of synchronized low jitter clocks, each with a complementary SYSREF signal.
- LTC6952: ultralow jitter, 4.5GHz PLL with 11 outputs and JESD204B support
- LTC6953: ultralow jitter, 4.5GHz clock distributor with 11 outputs and JESD204B support
- LTC6955: ultralow jitter, 7.5GHz, 11 output fanout buffer
- LTC6955-1: LTC6955 with additional ÷2 on one output
LTC6952
- JESD204B Subclass 1 SYSREF Signal Generation
- Low Noise Integer-N PLL
- Max. RF Frequency: 4.5GHz
- Normalized In-Band Phase Noise Floor: -229dBc/Hz
- Normalized In-Band 1/f Noise: -281dBc/Hz
- Eleven Independent, Low Noise Outputs with Programmable Coarse Digital & Fine Analog Delays
- Additive Output Jitter: <6fsRMS (12kHz – 20MHz; 4.5GHz)
- Additive Output Jitter: 65fsRMS (ADC SNR Method)
LTC6953
- JESD204B Subclass 1 SYSREF Signal Generation
- Max. RF Frequency: 4.5GHz
- Eleven Independent, Low Noise Outputs with Programmable Coarse Digital & Fine Analog Delays
- Additive Output Jitter: <6fsRMS (12kHz – 20MHz; 4.5GHz)
- Additive Output Jitter: 65fsRMS (ADC SNR Method).
LTC6955/LTC6955-1
- Max. RF Frequency: 7.5GHz
- Eleven Ultralow Noise CML Outputs
- Parallel Control for Multiple Output Configurations
- LTC6955: 11 Output Buffer
- LTC6955-1: 10 Buffered Outputs & One ÷2 Output
|Product
|Production Availability
|Price Each per 1,000
|Package
|LTC6952
|May 2018
|Starts at USD12.50
|52-Lead, 7mm×8mm Plastic QFN
|LTC6953
|May 2018
|Starts at USD10.00
|52-Lead, 7mm×8mm Plastic QFN
|LTC6955
|June 2018
|Starts at USD 8.00
|52-Lead, 7mm×8mm Plastic QFN
|LTC6955-1
|June 2018
|Starts at USD 8.00
|52-Lead, 7mm×8mm Plastic QFN
